Lacuna Coil release Delirium video

Lacuna Coil have released a music video for their latest album title track, Delirium.
The Italian metal outfit previously said they wanted to conjure a “disturbing, cold and weird” atmosphere on the follow-up to 2014’s Broken Crown Halo. They reported said they were inspired by an abandoned mental asylum they once visited when writing the record.
Vocalist Cristina Scabbia says: “We filmed our parts for this video in one evening while we were on the US tour this past May. We used a GoPro against a black backdrop and we wanted something that would be purposely rough, something that could remind some weird lost videos found after years and years.
“The whole video edited together with the parts filmed by the director with an actress turned out as a very strange sort of a trip, where a girl tries to tight up memories and details together to try to find her sanity back, somehow.
“I really like some of the scenes as they reminded me some kind of Korean horror movies vibe and it is totally fitting the Delirium vibe and concept. It also leaves a lot to the imagination, so thanks for checking it out and enjoy.”
Lacuna Coil will perform at two European festivals this summer before resuming a full-time touring schedule in October.
Lacuna Coil tour dates 2016
Jul 22: Vinci Festa Dell’Unicorno, Italy
Aug 13: Graz Metal On The Hill Festival, Austria
Oct 08: Tokyo TBA, Japan
Oct 12: Perth Amplifier, Australia
Oct 13: Melbourne Max Watts, Australia
Oct 14: Sydney Metro Theater, Australia
Oct 15: Queensland West End Max Watts House Of Music, Australia
Oct 21: Biebob Vosselaar, Belgium
Oct 22: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Oct 24: Cologne Underground, Germany
Oct 25: Berlin White Trash Ballroom, Germany
Oct 26: Hamburg Logo, Germany
Oct 28: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
Oct 29: Malmo KB, Sweden
Oct 30: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Oct 31: Stockholm Nalen, Sweden
Nov 02: Essen Zeche Carl, Germany
Nov 03: Munich Strom, Germany
Nov 04: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic
Nov 07: Pratteln Konzertfabrik Z7, Switzerland
Nov 10: Bristol Marble Factory, UK
Nov 11: London Koko, UK
Nov 13: Birmingham O2 Institute2, UK
Nov 14: Newcastle Riverside, UK
Nov 15: Glasgow Garage, UK
Nov 16: Manchester Academy 2, UK
Nov 18: Southampton 1865, UK
Nov 22: Madrid But, Spain
Nov 23: Granada El Tren, Spain
Nov 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Nov 26: Pordenone Il Deposito, Italy
Nov 27: Rome Orion, Italy
Nov 28: Milan Live Club, Italy
Nov 29: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy
Dec 02: Istanbul KucukCiftlik Park
Dec 03: Izmir Container Hall, Turkey
Dec 04: Ankara Jolly Joker Ankara, Turkey