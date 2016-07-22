Lacuna Coil release Delirium video

Lacuna Coil have released a music video for their latest album title track, Delirium.

The Italian metal outfit previously said they wanted to conjure a “disturbing, cold and weird” atmosphere on the follow-up to 2014’s Broken Crown Halo. They reported said they were inspired by an abandoned mental asylum they once visited when writing the record.

Vocalist Cristina Scabbia says: “We filmed our parts for this video in one evening while we were on the US tour this past May. We used a GoPro against a black backdrop and we wanted something that would be purposely rough, something that could remind some weird lost videos found after years and years.

“The whole video edited together with the parts filmed by the director with an actress turned out as a very strange sort of a trip, where a girl tries to tight up memories and details together to try to find her sanity back, somehow.

“I really like some of the scenes as they reminded me some kind of Korean horror movies vibe and it is totally fitting the Delirium vibe and concept. It also leaves a lot to the imagination, so thanks for checking it out and enjoy.”

Lacuna Coil will perform at two European festivals this summer before resuming a full-time touring schedule in October.

Jul 22: Vinci Festa Dell’Unicorno, Italy

Aug 13: Graz Metal On The Hill Festival, Austria

Oct 08: Tokyo TBA, Japan

Oct 12: Perth Amplifier, Australia

Oct 13: Melbourne Max Watts, Australia

Oct 14: Sydney Metro Theater, Australia

Oct 15: Queensland West End Max Watts House Of Music, Australia

Oct 21: Biebob Vosselaar, Belgium

Oct 22: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Oct 24: Cologne Underground, Germany

Oct 25: Berlin White Trash Ballroom, Germany

Oct 26: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Oct 28: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Oct 29: Malmo KB, Sweden

Oct 30: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Oct 31: Stockholm Nalen, Sweden

Nov 02: Essen Zeche Carl, Germany

Nov 03: Munich Strom, Germany

Nov 04: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic

Nov 07: Pratteln Konzertfabrik Z7, Switzerland

Nov 10: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Nov 11: London Koko, UK

Nov 13: Birmingham O2 Institute2, UK

Nov 14: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Nov 15: Glasgow Garage, UK

Nov 16: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Nov 18: Southampton 1865, UK

Nov 22: Madrid But, Spain

Nov 23: Granada El Tren, Spain

Nov 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 26: Pordenone Il Deposito, Italy

Nov 27: Rome Orion, Italy

Nov 28: Milan Live Club, Italy

Nov 29: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy

Dec 02: Istanbul KucukCiftlik Park

Dec 03: Izmir Container Hall, Turkey

Dec 04: Ankara Jolly Joker Ankara, Turkey

