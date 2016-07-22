Korn reveal The Serenity Of Suffering album, release 1st video

Korn have confirmed their 12th album, The Serenity Of Suffering, will be released on October 21 via Roadrunner Records.
And they’ve debuted a video for Rotting In Vain, the first track to appear from the follow-up to 2013’s The Paradigm Shift.
The Serenity Of Suffering, which features a guest appearance from Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor, was produced by Nick Raskulinecz and it’s available for pre-order now.
Korn hired Sons Of Anarchy actor Tommy Flanagan to appear in the video, which was shot in a century-old former brothel in downtown Los Angeles.
Frontman Jonathan Davis tells Rolling Stone: “Rotting In Vain was written about being in that black place, being in situations that I don’t like in life – feeling you’re stuck and you’re just being abused, and you just sit there and rot.
“That’s where Rotting In Vain came from: I’m just sitting there, dying, and letting it happen for years and years.”
Speaking in a live Facebook video, Davis said last night that the new work was sonically comparable to 2002 album Untouchables, adding: “It spans the whole of our career. It’s an amazing record – we worked really hard on it.”
Korn are currently touring North America, with further road trips to follow.
Korn tour dates
Jul 16: Bridgeview Toyota Park, IL
Jul 17: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO
Jul 19: Englewood Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO
Jul 20: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT
Jul 22: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM
Jul 23: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ
Jul 24: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA
Jul 26: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Jul 27: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ
Jul 29: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA
Jul 30: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events Center, NV
Aug 02: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX
Aug 03: Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Aug 04: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX
Aug 06: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN
Aug 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Aug 09: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO
Aug 10: Bonner Springs Providence Amphitheatre, KS
Aug 17: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM
Aug 21: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Aug 23: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON
Aug 24: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH
Aug 25: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA
Aug 27: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY
Aug 28: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Sep 01: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT
Sep 02: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ
Sep 03: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA
Sep 24: Fargo Scheels Arena, ND
Sep 25: Omaha Baxter Arena, NE
Sep 27: Cedar Rapis US Cellular Center, IA
Sep 28: Peoria Civic Center, IL
Oct 01: Madison JJO Sonic Boom, WI
Oct 02: Lousiville Louder Than Life, KY
Oct 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC
Oct 07: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL
Oct 08: Southhaven Landers Center, MS
Oct 09: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS
Oct 11: Tampa Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL
Oct 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL
Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheater, GA
Oct 15: Rogers Walmart Amphitheater, AR
Oct 16: Tulsa Bok Center, OK
Oct 19: Colorado Springs World Arena, CO
Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock. CA