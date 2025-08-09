Lacuna Coil's Bloodstock set shows they are a band operating at the peak of their powers

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Lacuna Coil have developed the rather savvy tactic of getting better and better as their career goes on. Since they last played Bloodstock over a decade ago, the Italians have put out three top-tier records that many fans would rank amongst their very best - this year's thoroughly decent Sleepless Empire included - and even given their 2002 breakthrough Comalies a badass makeover to mark its 20th anniversary.

Having beefed up their rich, anthemic gothic metal with nu metal groove and given their image a colourful makeover to match, the five-piece arrive on stage in peak form - albeit nearly 15 minutes late, the slightest hint of impatience creeping around Catton Park before the band finally appear and launch into Layers Of Time.

Quickly shrugging off some early sound issues - co-vocalist Andrea Ferro's snarls are nowhere to be heard at first - Lacuna Coil put on a commanding showing in the hazy, late afternoon Derbyshire sunshine.

"This is our third time here!" beams Cristina Scabbia, whose voice, much like her band's music, has only gotten richer and more layered with time, high, piercing shrieks bouncing off heartstring-pulling croons on a belting Blood, Tears, Dust to help solidify what is comfortably the most commanding vocal performance of the weekend so far.

A burst of confetti marked by the colours of the band's native Italian flag is a lovely bit of showmanship, but really it's the songs that stand tallest here - Reckless, Heaven's A Lie and their hallmark cover of Depeche Mode's Enjoy The Silence sound huge, and are lapped up and sung back fullheartedly by everyone watching.

Job done with aplomb, basically. Hopefully it won't be another decade before we see Lacuna Coil smash Bloodstock's main stage again.



(Image credit: Future)