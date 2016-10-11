Korn and Corey Taylor in live video for A Different World

Korn have released a live performance video for A Different World – shot at Louder Than Life Festival and featuring Corey Taylor on guest vocals.

The song is taken from Korn’s upcoming 12th album The Serenity Of Suffering, set for launch on October 21 via Roadrunner Records.

They previously released an animated video for the track. The new live clip, filmed at the Kentucky festival earlier this month, can be viewed below. The live footage is soundtracked by the studio recording of the track.

Korn star in the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which hits the streets on October 14 (Friday) and is available now to TeamRock+ members. In an exclusive interview for the magazine, Korn guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer says collaborating with Slipknot frontman Taylor on the track came about after a joint tour helped put an end to a “bumpy” relationship.

Munky says: “Well, we’re now labelmates, as we signed with Roadrunner. And we did that tour with them, which helped to bridge a friendship between us and Slipknot that has felt bumpy over the years.

“It felt right, and our producer has worked with Stone Sour on a couple of records. Corey was very receptive, and he came down and killed it.”

The full interview with Korn also includes singer Jonathan Davis’ claim that Sepultura’s 1996 album Roots was a “blatant Korn rip-off.”

Korn have a number of tour dates still to come in 2016 and also have shows planned well into 2017.

Korn: The Serenity Of Suffering tracklist

Insane Rotting In Vain Black Is The Soul The Hating A Different World - featuring Corey Taylor Take Me Everything Falls Apart Die Yet Another Night When You’re Not There Next In Line Please Come For Me

Oct 11: Tampa Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheater, GA

Oct 15: Rogers Walmart Amphitheater, AR

Oct 16: Tulsa Bok Center, OK

Oct 19: Colorado Springs World Arena, CO

Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

Dec 12: Manchester Arena, UK

Dec 14: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 15: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Dec 16: London Wembley SSE Arena, UK

Dec 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 19: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Mar 11: Zurich Event Park, Switzerland

Mar 12: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Mar 15: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Mar 17: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Mar 18: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Mar 20: Paris Le Zenith, France

Mar 21: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Mar 22: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Netherlands

Mar 24: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany

Mar 25: Dusseldorf Mitsuhbishi Electric Halle, Germany

Mar 27: Hamburg Alsterdorfer Sporthalle, Germany

Mar 28: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Mar 30: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Mar 31: Warsaw Torwar Hall, Poland

Apr 02: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 02: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

