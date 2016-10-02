Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie loved 'incredible' Slipknot gig

Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie says the best gig she’s ever been to was a Slipknot show.

The Australian actor – who also starred in The Wolf Of Wall Street and Aussie soap opera Neighbours – says she went through a “heavy metal phase” in her early teens and that she got recognised more at that gig than anywhere else.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Robbie says: “I had a real heavy metal phase when I was like 14. I dyed my hair black and I would only cut it with a razor blaze. And I’d only wear band shirts and listen to the heaviest of heavy metal.

”Silverstein, Bullet For My Valentine… I went to a Slipknot concert and it was, to this day, probably the best concert I’ve ever gone to.

“I was on a soap at the time in Australia called Neighbours. The people who would generally watch Neighbours, you’d imagine, would be families over dinner time. But I got more recognised at the Slipknot concert than anywhere else I’d ever been whilst on Neighbours.

“It was so weird. These huge guys with tattoos and piercings everywhere would be like, ‘Is Bridget’s baby really dead?’ It was so random.”

On on what she so loved about that Slipknot show, Robbie adds: “They are just amazing performers. Even if you don’t like metal I think you’d appreciate a Slipknot concert because it’s incredible to watch.”

Robbie stars as Harley Quinn in the DC Comics antihero movie Suicide Squad, alongside 30 Seconds To Mars frontman Jared Leto who plays the Joker.

Jared Leto stars in new Suicide Squad trailer