Watch Korn scream Britney, Rihanna and Justin Bieber songs

Korn give a heavy metal take on pop songs and decidedly un-metal phrases in a new video for iHeart Radio.

Guitarists Brian ‘Head’ Welch and James ‘Munky’ Shaffer and drummer Ray Luzier scream lyrics to songs by Britney Spears, Rihanna and Justin Bieber and also roar phrases like “triple iced almond latte, please” and “organic pomegranate kombucha has just the right amount of tartness and probiotics” in the clip, which can be viewed below.

Korn’s upcoming 12th album The Serenity Of Suffering is released on October 21 via Roadrunner Records.

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor guests on the track A Different World, with Shaffer previously saying: “We have Corey singing on one track and it’s going to be a fan favourite, because he really lets loose.

“On a heaviness scale of one to 10, with 10 being the 1994 self-titled, this album is a definite nine.”

Korn are currently touring North America and they’ll return to the UK with Limp Bizkit in December.

Korn The Serenity Of Suffering tracklist

Insane Rotting In Vain Black Is The Soul The Hating A Different World (feat. Corey Taylor) Take Me Everything Falls Apart Die Yet Another Night When You’re Not There Next In Line Please Come For Me

Korn tour dates 2016 ——————– Oct 01: Madison JJO Sonic Boom, WI

Oct 02: Lousiville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Oct 07: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL

Oct 08: Southhaven Landers Center, MS

Oct 09: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Oct 11: Tampa Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheater, GA

Oct 15: Rogers Walmart Amphitheater, AR

Oct 16: Tulsa Bok Center, OK

Oct 19: Colorado Springs World Arena, CO

Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

Dec 12: Manchester Arena, UK

Dec 14: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 15: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Dec 16: London Wembley SSE Arena, UK

Dec 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 19: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

