Kontinuum release video for another new track, Hafið Logar

Icelandic ambient prog rockers Kontinuum have released a lyric video for another brand new song, Hafið Logar, which you can watch below. It follows the release last year of Hjartavél, the first new music the band had released since 2018's No Need To Reason album.

"Continuing our works inspired by the sculptor Einar Jónsson, we bring you, Hafið Logar," the band state. "The song grew from his statue Mold (Earth), which depicts our final resting place in the arms of the earth. At the time of writing, we had a different war in mind. Iceland's long-standing history of its fight against the sea.



"A brutal and ruthless enemy, we depended on for our survival. Our journey is always destined to come to an end, right back where we started from. But today, there's a different meaning hiding in there. Another time, another war, another villain. Ми знаходимо спосіб вижити. Ми боремося."

There's still no word on a new album, but last year, when the band released Hjartavél they stated: "Hjartavél marks the first movement of a new cycle. Just like any artist knows, we needed to pump blood back into our creative hearts after the pandemic."

