Kontinuum premiere new track Shivers

Kontinuum - No Need To Reason 1. Shivers

2. Lifelust

3. Warm Blood

4. Neuron

5. No Need to Reason

6. Low Road

7. Erotica

8. Stargaze

9. Two Moons

10. Black Feather

Kontinuum have premiered their new single Shivers exclusively with Prog.

It’s the first material taken from the Icelandic outfit’s upcoming album No Need To Reason, which is set to arrive on July 6 via Season Of Mist.

The band tell Prog: “Shivers is a long, running river. It has been with us since the days of Kyrr.

"Ever evolving as our soundscape matured, finding its passages through our musical spectrum until it finally reached its resting place on No Need to Reason.

“Shivers is the perfect link between the worlds of our old and new and serves as a starting point of our journey into No Need To Reason.”

No Need To Reason is now available for pre-order via the Season Of Mist webstore.