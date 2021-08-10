Kontinuum release video for brand new single Hjartavél

Icelandic ambient proggers Kontinuum have released a lyric video for a brand new song, Hjartavél, which you can watch below.

It's the first new music from the quintet since the release of No Need To Reason in 2018. Although there are no details on a follow-up album, the band's own quotes seem to indicate more new material is on the horizon.

"'Hjartavél' marks the first movement of a new cycle," the band state. "Just like any artist knows, we needed to pump blood back into our creative hearts after the pandemic. Drawing inspiration from the works of Einar Jónson, we set off with our dear friend and audio engineer, Jón Dal, to create something new, something different. We built our hjartavél."

