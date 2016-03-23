Knifeworld announce short UK tour

Knifeworld have announced a short UK tour for May.

They’ll play in Leicester, Leeds, Brighton and London in support of their upcoming third album Bottled Out Of Eden, due for release on April 22 via InsideOut Music.

On the album, frontman Kavus Torabi previously said: “One aspect of Bottled Out Of Eden is the idea of a self-made heaven or a self-imposed hell, that agony or ecstasy are often a choice.

“I look back on the 25 years of making the kind of music I do, particularly the last six with Knifeworld and just feel so fortunate for the friendships, experiences and absolute joy it has brought.

“I wanted the album to be as much about that, a celebration of this all too fleeting life, as it is a reflection on death and its impact on those left behind in its wake.”

Knifeworld UK tour 2016

May 09: Leicester The Musician

May 10: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

May 11: Brighton Green Door Store

May 12: London Bush Hall