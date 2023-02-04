Klone share lyric video for brooding, atmospheric new single Apnea

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

French prog rockers Klone will release their new album Meanwhile in February

Klone
(Image credit: Press)

French prog quintet Klone have shared a lyric video for their brooding and atmospheric new single Apnea, which you can watch below.

Apnea is taken from the band's upcoming album, Meanwhile, the follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed Le Grand Voyage, which will be released through Kscope on February 10.

Apnea tells the story of a journey into the rapture of the deep," the band explain. "The song is a suspended and poetic moment where characters melt into an entirely graceful and weightless concept. This sense of letting go completely was aided by the powerful yet subtle signature production of Chris Edrich.

“As the song progresses in a dreamlike atmosphere we’re treated to nuances between the calm and the storm whilst shaping the musical landscape with a variety of contrasts. The song is an entirely immersive experience that we hope fans will find their own interpretation of weightlessness and we’re so happy with how it turned out."

Meanwhile was recorded in February 2022 with producer Chris Edrich (TesseracT, LeprousThe Ocean Collective), Meanwhile chronicles the best and worst aspects of humanity.

The new album will be available on CD, limited edition silver coloured vinyl LP, limited edition clear vinyl LP and digitally.

Klone have previously released videos for the album's opening track Within Reach and for Bystander.

Pre-order Meanwhile.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.