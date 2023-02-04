Klone share lyric video for brooding, atmospheric new single Apnea

French prog quintet Klone have shared a lyric video for their brooding and atmospheric new single Apnea, which you can watch below.

Apnea is taken from the band's upcoming album, Meanwhile, the follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed Le Grand Voyage, which will be released through Kscope on February 10.

“Apnea tells the story of a journey into the rapture of the deep," the band explain. "The song is a suspended and poetic moment where characters melt into an entirely graceful and weightless concept. This sense of letting go completely was aided by the powerful yet subtle signature production of Chris Edrich.

“As the song progresses in a dreamlike atmosphere we’re treated to nuances between the calm and the storm whilst shaping the musical landscape with a variety of contrasts. The song is an entirely immersive experience that we hope fans will find their own interpretation of weightlessness and we’re so happy with how it turned out."

Meanwhile was recorded in February 2022 with producer Chris Edrich (TesseracT, Leprous, The Ocean Collective), Meanwhile chronicles the best and worst aspects of humanity.

The new album will be available on CD, limited edition silver coloured vinyl LP, limited edition clear vinyl LP and digitally.

Klone have previously released videos for the album's opening track Within Reach and for Bystander.

Pre-order Meanwhile.