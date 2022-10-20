Klone return with video for brand new single Within Reach

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

French atmospheric proggers Klone will release their latest, as-yet-untitled album on 2023

Klone
(Image credit: Leo Margarit)

Atmospheric French prog rockers Klone have returned with a lyric video for their brand new single Within Reach, which you can watch below.

Within Reach is the first music from the band's as-yet-untitled upcoming album, which will be the band's eighth full-length release and follow-up to 2019's acclaimed Le Grand Voyage.

"Within Reach is about those missed opportunities, those moments that elude us, close to the tipping point and so often within reach," the band explain. "The song introduces the album and sets the tone with a powerful and direct opening. With a sharp sound, Chris Edrich's massive production enhances a composition full of relief and straight to the point Both heavy and refined, Within Reach condenses the ingredients that make the colour of this new album."

The band, Yann Ligner (vocals), Guillaume Bernard (guitar), Aldrick Guadagnino (guitar), Morgan Berthet (drums) and Enzo Alfano (bass), will release their new album  through Kscope in 2023.

Watch this space...

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

