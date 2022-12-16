Klone share video for epic new single Bystander

French prog rock quitet Klone have shared a video for their epic new single Bystander, which you can watch below.

Bystander is taken from the band's upcoming album, Meanwhile, the follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed Le Grand Voyage, which will be released through Kscope on February 10.

"Bystander is an introspection on our relationship with death and mourning, and its acceptance," the band state. "A kind of parenthesis on our passage in this life. Through this dreamlike and totally immersive soundscape, with heady melodies and heightened emotion, Bystander is a subtle blend of sensitivity and intensity."

Mwanwhile was recorded in February 2022 with producer Chris Edrich (TesseracT, Leprous, The Ocean Collective), Meanwhile chronicles the best and worst aspects of humanity.

The new album will be available on CD, limited edition silver coloured vinyl LP, limited edition clear vinyl LP and digitally. Klone have previously released a video for the opening track Within Reach.

Pre-order Meanwhile.