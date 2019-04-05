Trending

Klone sign to Kscope and announce new album

French alt rock band Klone will release their first studio album for Kscope this September.

Klone's first album for Kscope Le Grand Voyage will be the follow-up to their 2015 album Here Comes The Sun

Klone’s guitarist Guillaume Bernard says: “We are honoured to join their family, which has included releases from prestigious artists such as Anathema, The Pineapple Thief, TesseracT, Steven Wilson, Katatonia, Ulver etc. This is the ideal label for Klone and we are excited to work with this new team!

“After an acoustic break we are back with an electric album that has been three years in the making. The album invites you to explore the different landscapes of our music: dark, luminous, heavy and powerful. The mixing by Francis Castes from the Sainte Marthe studio in Paris has created a sound both massive and airy.” 

Kscope’s Johnny Wilks says: “As we’ve seen in recent years France has a rich culture of exciting and original artists and Klone are a perfect example of musicians creating music that has artistic integrity whilst also having great commercial potential. We’re looking forward to working with the band on their new album both in the UK and globally.”  

Klone have been confirmed to appear at festivals this summer before they begin their Le Grand Voyage live campaign with a headline tour, details of which will be announced soon. See the festival dates below. 

10/04 – France, The Outbreak Festival / Chato'do - Blois 

04/05 – Germany, Vacuumfest – Moers 

11/05 – France, Warm Up Motocultor Festival / L'Echonova / St-Ave 

21/06 – France, Hellfest Open Air Festival – Mainstage 2 / Clisson 

22/06 – France, Festival du Lavoir Electrique / Vouneuil-Sous-Biard 

11/08 – The Netherlands, Into The Grave Metal Festival – Mainstage / Leeuwarden 

27-29/09 – Germany – Euroblast Festival / Cologne

