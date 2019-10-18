King’s X cancel all 2019 shows due to heart issues affecting Jerry Gaskill

King’s X have been forced to shelve all their 2019 touring plans due to heart issues affecting Jerry Gaskill.

The band say that during a check-up with his cardiologist on Monday, the drummer was told he had “some issues” with his heart and would have to have procedures to rectify them.

King’s X say in a statement: “Jerry is feeling positive and is looking toward the future. He wanted to make sure that his feelings were truly expressed on how awful he feels about having this happen.

“He and the band were looking forward to playing these upcoming shows, especially knowing that they were selling out.

“Jerry is determined as always to do whatever he can to get back out and see all of the fans, and as his focus is turned inward, we all ask that you keep faith, hope and love during this process.”

Gaskill adds: “It is with great sadness and sorrow that we must cancel and reschedule these upcoming shows.

“I thought of every possible way that I could actually get out there and do this. I was very much looking forward to it. But I realised in the end that it just would not be wise. Yet, I am determined once again to come back and be better than ever. Thanks for all the love and understanding.”

The North American shows have now been rescheduled for April 2020 “to allow for Jerry to fully recover after his operation,” with King’s X adding: “The band and Jerry ask that you respect his privacy at this time and please allow for him to recover with peace of mind that he will be back upon the rock’n'roll throne once again.”

In August, King’s X were forced to cancel their UK and European tour due to a family emergency, with those dates still to be rescheduled.

King’s X rescheduled dates

Apr 16: TBA

Apr 17: Hazard Hal Rogers Center, KY

Apr 19: Nashville The Basement East, TN

Apr 23: Austin Come And Take It Live, TX

Apr 24: Dallas Canton Hall, TX

Apr 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX