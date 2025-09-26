Ace Frehley cancels show on doctor's orders after studio fall

Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley has cancelled a show after experiencing a fall while working in the recording studio. The news was posted on the 74-year-old Frehley's social media accounts.

"Dear Rock Soldiers," reads the post. "Ace had a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital. He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time. As a result, he is forced to cancel his performance at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California, on Friday, September 26.

"Please go to the fair to support his friends in Quiet Riot and Vixen, and Ace looks forward to continuing on his tour and finishing work on his next album, Origins Vol. 4."

It's interesting to note that Frehley's next album is Origins Vol. 4, given that a release date for Origins Vol. 3 – the next title in the Origins series, following 2016's Origins Vol. 1 and 2020's Origins Vol. 3 – has not been officially announced yet.

In February, Frehley told SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk that Origins Vol. 3 was being recorded with producer Alex Salzman, who engineered the first two volumes in the series, in which Frehley pays homage to the bands and artists who inspired him.

"We have a formula that we came up with and it seems to work," said Frehley. "I was listening to the records last night on YouTube, you know. In my office, on my desk, I have a set of Bose speakers, and the album sounds just as good as the new album, 10,000 Volts. So I’m gonna keep that.

"I’m gonna go back to my old formula with Alex and maybe I’ll bring back Steve [Brown, Trixster guitarist who worked on 10,000 Volts] to do the studio album since he’s a very, very good songwriter and guitar player and engineer as well.”

Frehley's next scheduled show is at the Family Arena in St. Charles, MO, on October 11.