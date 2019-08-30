King’s X cancel UK and European tour due to family emergency

King’s X have been forced to cancel their upcoming UK and European tour due to a family emergency.

The band were due to kick off the run at Munich’s Backstage Halle on September 6, but all 18 dates have now been cancelled, with a statement from the trio explaining the situation.

It reads: “It is with our deepest apologies that we must announce that due to a family emergency, King’s X will be cancelling their upcoming European tour, including their appearance at the Veruno Prog Rock Festival in Italy.

“We are truly heartbroken that we will not be able to see all of our European fans, as we have been clamouring for these dates since we announced them.

“We would like the fans and all those concerned to know the band is OK. Please respect the band’s privacy and please give them some time. We are doing everything in our power to reschedule the tour for 2020.

“Tickets will remain valid for the new dates or refunds can be obtained from the point of sale.”

Further details will be announced in due course.

King’s X: Cancelled 2019 tour dates

Sep 06: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Sep 07: Veruno Prog Rock Festival, Italy

Sep 08: Lyon Ninkasi Gerland, France

Sep 10: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany

Sep 11: Aschaffenburg Solos-Saal, Germany

Sep 13: Zoetermeer Cultuurpodium Boerderij, Netherlands

Sep 14: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

Sep 15: Cologne Die Kantine, Germany

Sep 17: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Sep 18: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Sep 20: Holmfirth The Picturedrome, UK

Sep 21: Salford Quays Sage Gateshead Hall 2, UK

Sep 22: Glasgow Garage, UK

Sep 24: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Sep 25: Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill, UK

Sep 27: Cambridge Junction, UK

Sep 28: Norwich The Waterfront, UK

Sep 29: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK