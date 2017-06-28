KingBathmat get heavy in lyric video for Magnet To Pain

KingBathmat have released a lyric video for their brand new track Magnet To Pain.

The powerful track has been lifted from John Bassett and Bernie Smirnoff upcoming album Dark Days, which will launch on June 30 via Stereo Head.

Speaking of the new material, Bassett says: “It’s a darker, heavier album, but still with the melodic style that runs through most of the KingBathmat back catalogue.

“It wasn’t initially in my plans to make another KingBathmat record, but these songs just had that KingBathmat feel to them. Over the last few years I’ve had numerous messages asking for another KingBathmat album, so I thought, ‘why not?’

“If the response is favourable this might be the start to a number of mini KingBathmat albums.”

Dark Days will be available directly through KingBathmat’s Bandcamp page, while the cover art and tracklist can be found below.

KingBathmat Dark Days tracklist

Dark Days ‘Tis Pity She’s A Whore Magnet To Pain Feathers Nihilist

