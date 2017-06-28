Drifting Sun open Twilight pre-orders

Drifting Sun have opened pre-orders for their new album titled Twilight.

It’s due for release on September 19 and available via the UK-based outfit’s Bandcamp page or through their official website.

The band’s keyboardist and composer Pat Sanders exclusively tells Prog: “We are pleased to announce that our forthcoming new album Twilight is now available as a pre-order.

“We are also taking this opportunity to welcome Mathieu Spaeter as our new guitarist. Mathieu is a fantastic addition to the band and has come up with superb guitars for this album which add magic to our tracks. Welcome to Drifting Sun, Mathieu!

“We are really excited to bring this new record out – our most accomplished work so far – and we hope that you will all have as much pleasure discovering the album, as we have had making it.”

In addition to opening Twilight pre-orders, Drifting Sun have released a single in the shape of Eternal Cycle from the upcoming two-track EP of the same name. The track can be purchased directly through Bandcamp.

Sanders and Spaeter are joined in the lineup by vocalist Peter Falconer, bassist Manu Michael and drummer Will Jones.

Find the Twilight tracklist below, along with the front cover artwork.

Drifting Sun Twilight tracklist

Twilight Wings Of Hope Mystery Of Lies Soldiers Summer Skies Remedy Outside Remain

TeamRock named the no.1 most influential rock site in the world