Solstafir announce European winter tour

Solstafir have announced a European winter tour.
They’ll play shows throughout November and December in support of their new album Berdreyminn, which was released in May via Season Of Mist.
Solstafir will be joined on the road by Myrkur for the majority of dates.
A statement about Berdreyminn reads: “Solstafir are not like any other band. Their latest album Berdreyminn underscores this statement. As its title ‘dreamer,’ which means ‘a prophetic visionary,’ aptly describes, the four Icelanders have taken their already impressive evolution one step further.
“The band has continued to amalgamate haunting melodies, psychedelic phases, as well as strong undercurrents of classic rock and hard rock with echoes of their metal past. Yet Solstafir’s focus is not on style but pure emotion.
“Berdreyminn is eclectic by a conscious choice to make feelings audible and transform taste as well as texture to sound. Genre borders are not broken but simply ignored.
“Musical influences are gathered from a wide range of sources, re-arranged, and woven into new patterns. Melancholy, longing, anger, joy, pleasure, pain, and other emotions are fulling this album.”
Solsafir have been on the first leg of their tour in support of the new album and have several festival appearances scheduled over the coming months. Find a full list of their 2017 tour dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.
Solstafir 2017 tour dates
Jul 17: Neskaupstaður Eistnaflug Festival, Iceland
Jul 28: Balve Prophecy Fest 2017, Germany
Jul 29: Neuensee bei Lichtenfels Rock im Wald, Germany
Aug 11: Rasnov Rockstadt Extreme Fest 2017, Romania
Aug 18: Borre Midgardsblot Festival 2017, Norway
Sep 14: Santiago Teatro Nescafé de las Artes, Chile
Nov 17: London Heaven, UK
Nov 18: Leeuwarden Neushoorn, Netherlands
Nov 19: Lille Maison Folie Beaulieu, France
Nov 20: Paris Alhambra, France
Nov 21: Rennes Antipode MJC, France
Nov 23: Bilbao Santana27, Spain
Nov 24: Madrid Caracol, Spain
Nov 25: Barcelona Razzmatazz2, Spain
Nov 26: Marseille Jas Rod, France (without Myrkur)
Nov 27: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy
Nov 29: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany
Nov 30: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria
Dec 01: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy
Dec 07: Budapest A38, Hungary
Dec 08: Wien Arena, Austria
Dec 11: Praha Roxy, Czech Republic
Dec 12: Berlin Heimathafen, Germany
Dec 13: Cologne Kantine, Germany
Dec 14: Osnabrück Rosenhof, Germany (without Myrkur)
Dec 15: Rotterdam maasSilo, Netherlands
Dec 16: Brussells VK, Belgium
Dec 18: Kobenhavn Pumpehuset, Germany
Dec 20: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden
