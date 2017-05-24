Kim Seviour premieres video for new track Chiasma

Kim Seviour has premiered her video for new track Chiasma exclusively with Prog.

The song features on the former Touchstone singer’s upcoming album Recovery Is Learning, which will be released on July 28 via John Mitchell and Chris Hillman’s White Star Records.

The visually stunning video sees Seviour walking through a forest, surrounded by glowing embers and mysterious lights. Watch it below.

Seviour and Mitchell co-wrote Recovery Is Learning – and Seviour was thrilled to work with the Lonely Robot and Frost* man on the record.

She says: “The album was a joy to write with John and I’m so grateful and excited for this opportunity. It’s been a meeting of our individual worlds and styles and I can’t wait to get it out there so that others can experience a taste of what we have.”

Mitchell adds: “Having discussed the idea of doing an album together for many years now, it was an absolute pleasure to finally bring Recovery Is Learning to fruition and work with one of my oldest and dearest friends.

“Kim is a genuine talent – her voice is to my mind the greatest female voice we have on the prog scene at present and to get to co-write songs that both suit her vocal stylings and enable to her to realise her artistic vision was a real privilege.”

Seviour was forced to bow out of Touchstone in 2015 due to her ongoing struggle with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. But she reports that her health issues motivated her to inject her experiences and emotions into her new music.

She says: “I started off wanting to write about what I’d learned already from my own health experiences and the process of recovering from them.

“I became unexpectedly ill in other ways while writing which actually delayed it, so the second half of the writing process was all about climbing out of it for myself. Because of this, the album turned into a truly organic self-fulfilling prophecy.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

