Kim Seviour to bow out of Touchstone

Kim Seviour has announced she’s leaving Touchstone – and her last performance with the band will be at this month’s HRH Prog festival on March 20.

She’s been living with a debilitating medical condition for some time, and it’s now forced her to rethink her career after eight years fronting the Hertfordshire prog outfit.

Seviour says in a statement: “As many of you will know, I’ve dealt with ME for the last five years. The condition and lifestyle changes that it has resulted in – including a move cross-country – have made it impossible for me to commit to Touchstone in the way that it truly deserves.

“I need to take time to concentrate on my health and getting myself back to peak condition. I love my boys to bits and we’ve shared many amazing adventures – which would have been impossible without the support of incredible music lovers, and friends such as yourselves.”

She continues: “I wish the guys the very best and know that they will continue to make awesome music, which I fully support all the way. For those who can make it, I would love to see you and share a drink at HRH Prog, which will be my last Touchstone gig. Thank you so much for everything.”

Bandmates Rob Cottingham, Adam Hodgson, Moo Moorghen and Henry Rogers have offered their full support, saying: “We know you will join us in wishing Kim all the very best for the future. We will still be in very close contact. It’s been an amazing journey for all of us and we sincerely appreciate all the fantastic support from our fans and friends.”

They confirm there are no current plans to continue as a band and say: “It’s currently on indefinite hold and the remaining members will pursue other projects. At some time in the future the Touchstone phoenix may arise again…”

The band’s most recent studio album was their fourth, 2013’s Oceans Of Time. It was followed by a limited-edition EP called Oceans and album Live Inside Outside, both released last year. Seviour makes a guest appearance on John Mitchell’s Lonely Robot album Please Come Home. The HRH Prog festival takes place on the weekend of March 19-22 at Hafan-y-Mor, Pwllheli.