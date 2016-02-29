Kim Seviour reveals Fantasise To Realise

Former Touchstone singer Kim Seviour has announced that she’ll release a solo single entitled Fantasise To Realise on her birthday.

She’s been working with White Star Records – the new label set up by John Mitchell and Chris Hillman following her departure from her old band.

And the first taste of her new material will be the single which is set for release on March 7. Hear a teaser for the track below.

Seviour tells Prog: “I love Fantasise To Realise. It’s completely different to anything I’ve ever performed before, and it’s a fun, brilliantly nostalgic and uplifting tune.

“It won’t be on the album as it doesn’t fit with the style I’ll be going for, but one of the things that I love about being signed to White Star is that I can just try out new styles for the sheer enjoyment of it. For me, that’s what performing music is all about.”

She continues: “I really hope that Prog readers find the track as enjoyable as I have.”

Signed CD copies of Fantasise To Realise are available for pre-order via White Star Records online store.

Further album details will be revealed in due course.