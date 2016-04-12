Keith Emerson memorial show announced

A memorial show has been announced in honour of late keyboardist Keith Emerson.

The Official Keith Emerson Tribute at the Los Angeles El Rey Theatre on May 28 will feature performances from Keith Emerson Band, Eddie Jobson (U.I/Roxy Music), Brian Auger (Oblivion Express), Gregg Bissonette (Ringo Starr’s All-Star Band), CJ Vanston (Spinal Tap) and Toto’s Steve Porcaro and Steve Lukather.

Other acts include Ed Roth (Annie Lennox), Jonathan Sindelman (Alan White Band), Jeff “Skunk” Baxter (Steely Dan, Doobie Bros.), Mick Mahan (Pat Benatar), Troy Luccketta (Tesla), Joe Travers (Zappa’s Universe), Travis Davis (Keith Emerson Band, CTA), Mike Wallace (Boy’s Club), Marc Bonilla (Toy Matinee, Keith Emerson Band). Tickets can be pre-ordered on the official website.

It comes as Emerson’s former ELP bandmate Carl Palmer launched a crowdfunder for a show in memory of the keyboard icon.

The one-off event, Pictures At An Exhibition – A Tribute To Keith Emerson will be held at Miami’s Olympia Theater on June 24. It’ll feature band performances, a photo exhibition and contemporary dance shows and will also be filmed for DVD and broadcast.

The DVD can be pre-ordered, VIP packages and more can be booked via PledgeMusic.

Palmer will also pay tribute to Emerson with his North American trek Remembering Keith – The Music Of Emerson Lake & Palmer Tour this summer.

Keith Emerson was found dead at his home last month, aged 71, after what was described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. It was ruled a suicide by investigating authorities.

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy Remembering Keith – The Music Of Emerson Lake & Palmer Tour 2016

Jun 02: New York BB King Blues Club, NY

Jun 03: Sellersville Theatre 1894, PA

Jun 05: Londonderry Tupelo Music Hall, NH

Jun 06: Wilmington World Cafe, DE

Jun 07: Arlington Regent Theatre, MA

Jun 08: Hamilton Studio, ON

Jun 09: Jim Thorpe Penns Peak, PA

Jun 10: Bay Shore YMCA Boulton Performing Arts Center, NY

Jun 11: Syracuse Benefit for Crouse Health Foundation-Palace Theater, NY

Jun 12: Ferndale The Magic Bag, MI

Jun 15: Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

Jun 16: Peekskill Paramount Hudson Valley Theater, NY

Jun 17: Lexington Village Theater, MI

Jun 24: Miami Olympia Theater, FL

Jul 07: Las Vegas TBA, NV

Jul 08: Los Angeles Canyon Club Agoura Hills, CA

Jul 09: Indio The Rock Yard Casino, CA

Jul 12: Dallas Poor David’s, TX