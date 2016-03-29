Carl Palmer to honour Keith Emerson on tour

Carl Palmer has announced a run of North American tour dates in memory of late bandmate Keith Emerson.

Keyboard maestro Emerson died earlier this month at the age of 71 and now the Emerson, Lake & Palmer drummer says he will perform instrumental versions of ELP classics on the US and Canada dates, branded Remembering Keith – The Music Of Emerson Lake & Palmer Tour.

Palmer says: “I will deeply miss Keith and I want you all to know I will carry on flying the ELP banner and playing the great music with my band for many years to come. We have lost a very talented and gifted musician but this great music will continue for a long, long time.”

The shows will be performed under the banner of Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, which includes guitarist Paul Bielatowicz and bassist Simon Fitzpatrick.

Among the shows will be a one-off performance branded Pictures At An Exhibition – A Tribute To Keith Emerson. The Miami, Florida, event on June 24 will feature special guests, cinematic images, and performances by The Center For Contemporary Dance, who will interpret the music of Emerson Lake & Palmer in contemporary dance segments combined with backing from Palmer and his band.

Palmer adds: “I hope this is something all fans of ELP and Keith Emerson will all want to come along and see to help celebrate his music. I had wanted to marry the music of ELP with a contemporary dance interpretation for quite a while.

“Originally, this event had been scheduled to be a celebration of my 50th year in music and I had invited Keith to come and participate in this and other special events that had been planned in 2016.

“He told us he was interested, but sadly, fate intercepted these plans. I felt it was imperative that we turn this event into a tribute to him and the music we made together.”

More dates on the Remembering Keith – The Music Of Emerson Lake & Palmer Tour will be added in due course.

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy Remembering Keith – The Music Of Emerson Lake & Palmer Tour 2016

Jun 02: New York BB King Blues Club, NY

Jun 03: Sellersville Theatre 1894, PA

Jun 05: Londonderry Tupelo Music Hall, NH

Jun 06: Wilmington World Cafe, DE

Jun 07: Arlington Regent Theatre, MA

Jun 08: Hamilton Studio, ON

Jun 09: Jim Thorpe Penns Peak, PA

Jun 10: Bay Shore YMCA Boulton Performing Arts Center, NY

Jun 11: Syracuse Benefit for Crouse Health Foundation-Palace Theater, NY

Jun 12: Ferndale The Magic Bag, MI

Jun 15: Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

Jun 16: Peekskill Paramount Hudson Valley Theater, NY

Jun 17: Lexington Village Theater, MI

Jun 24: Miami Olympia Theater, FL

Jul 07: Las Vegas TBA, NV

Jul 08: Los Angeles Canyon Club Agoura Hills, CA

Jul 09: Indio The Rock Yard Casino, CA

Jul 12: Dallas Poor David’s, TX