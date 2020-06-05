Kansas launch video for new single Jets Overhead

Kansas have released a video for their new single Jets Overhead.

The track follows Memories Down The Line and Throwing Mountains from the upcoming album The Absence Of Presence, which is set to arrive on June 26 through InsideOut Music.

Kansas guitarist Zak Rizvi says: “Jets Overhead has become one of my favourite songs on the album. Keyboardist Tom Brislin wrote some fantastic lyrics, David Ragsdale's violin solo is absolutely smoking, and Ronnie Platt nailed the vocals.”

Speaking about the new album, Platt previously said: “We are really excited for our fans to be able to get a taste of what is to come from The Absence Of Presence. I think people will really be surprised by the album. The Absence Of Presence shows the band firing on all cylinders.”

The Absence Of Presence will be released on CD, 2LP, limited edition deluxe CD/Blu-ray and on digital and streaming platforms.

Kansas are still scheduled to tour across Europe later this year, with the first show set to take place in Frankfurt on October 12.

Kansas: The Absence of Presence

Kansas: The Absence of Presence

1. The Absence Of Presence

2. Throwing Mountains

3. Jets Overhead

4. Propulsion 1

5. Memories Down The Line

6. Circus Of Illusion

7. Animals On The Roof

8. Never

9. The Song The River Sang