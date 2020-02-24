Judas Priest announce 50 Heavy Metal Years US Tour

Judas Priest have announced a 24-date US tour for later this year. The tour, under the banner '50 Heavy Metal Years', will kick off in Oxon Hill, MD. on September 9, and climax on October 17 at the Zappos Theatre in Las Vegas, NV.

Support on the tour will come from Swedish power metal heroes Sabaton.

"Judas Priest are primed and ready to deliver the goods with our 50 Heavy Metal Years' anniversary celebration stage show spectacular," say the band. "Performing a blistering cross section of songs from our lives in metal, we can't wait to raise horns with you again at this once-in-a-metal-lifetime event."

The dates come two weeks after the band's European tour was announced. The European dates begin in Helsinki, Finland on May 30, and finish in Tilburg, Netherlands on July 28. The band also headline Bloodstock Festival in Burton-On-Trent, UK on August 9.

Earlier this month Priest guitarist Riche Faulkner revealed that the band had started work on their nineteenth album, and former guitarist KK Downing announced his new band, KK's Priest.

May 30: Helsinki Jäähalli, Finland

Jun 08: Kiev Палац Спорту, Ukraine

Jun 10: Kraków Mystic Festival, Poland

Jun 13: Rättvik Dalhalla, Sweden

Jun 16: Stavanger DNB Arena, Norway

Jun 24: Oberhausen König Pilsener Arena, Germany

Jun 25: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany

Jun 27: Villafranca di Verona Castello Scaligero, Italy

Jun 29: Munich Die Kulturhalle, Germany

Jul 02: Barcelona Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Spain

Jul 07: Zürich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 08: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Jul 09: Vizovice Masters of Rock, Czech Republic

Jul 10: Halle Freilichtbühne Peißnitzinsel, Germany

Jul 21: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Jul 24: Bratislava NTC - Národné Tenisové Centrum, Slovakia

Jul 25: Klam Clam live, Austria

Jul 28: Tilburg Poppodium 013, Netherlands

Aug 09: Burton-On-Trent Bloodstock Festival, UK

Sep 09: Oxon Hill MGM National Harbor, MD

Sep 11: Uniondale Nassau Coliseum, NY

Sep 12: Ledyard Foxwoods Casino Arena, CT

Sep 14: Philadelphia The Mann Center, PA

Sep 15: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Sep 17: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 18: Orlando Central Florida Fair - Rebel Rock Fest, FL

Sep 21: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Sep 23: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI

Sep 24: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

Sep 26: Chicago Rosemont Theatre, IL

Sep 27: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

Sep 29: Milwaukee Miller High Life Theatre, WI

Sep 30: St Louis Saint Louis Music Park, MO

Oct 02: Oklahoma City The Zoo Amphitheatre, OK

Oct 03: Dallas Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Oct 05: Austin HEB Center, TX

Oct 06: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Oct 08: Albuquerque Resort and Casino, NM

Oct 09: Denver The Mission Ballroom, CO

Oct 11: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Oct 13: Phoenix Arizona Federal Theatre, AZ

Oct 15: Los Angeles Microsoft Theater, CA

Oct 17: Las Vegas Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood, NV