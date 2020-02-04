Judas Priest have started work on their new album

Judas Priest have officially started work on their new album.

Guitarist Richie Faulkner Tweeted a photograph of himself alongside singer Rob Halford, guitarist Glenn Tipton in an unnamed studio, writing: “Giving birth to new metal babies. #Judaspriest writing sessions 2020 with grand master Tipton and the MG RHRF DOTF #forgingthesteel.”

The as-yet-untitled new album will be the follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed Firepower. Although Tipton has officially retired from touring with the metal legends after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, he is seemingly still involved with songwriting.

Judas Priest were recently snubbed by the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. The band missed out on inclusion, despite being shortlisted in the fan ballot. It’s the second time they’ve been excluded, despite being eligible since 1999.

The decision drew criticism from Richie Faulkner, who has called the it “a total joke.”

Responding to one fan on Twitter, who was bemused by the final selection, Faulkner replied: “Doesn’t make sense does it? Hence why the Rock Hall holds no credibility for me and never has.”

He went on to say: “I’ve said it before but 50 years in and still making music, touring the globe to the best fans in the world is the biggest accolade I can think of.

“These institutions are founded on what these guys helped create and to not be included is a total joke. I have spoken.

“If you wanna call it the Rock Hall, then you should start with a healthy foundation of rock – in all its forms – to build on. The founding brothers and sisters that created and developed our beloved style of music and aided its evolution. Otherwise, what does it mean?”

Judas Priest, who were also nominated in 2017, will kick off their 50th anniversary celebrations in Helsinki on May 30 and complete the first run of shows with a headline set at the UK’s Bloodstock festival on August 9.

They’ll then head out across the UK and Europe with Ozzy Osbourne on his rescheduled dates.

