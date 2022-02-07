Trending

Jonas Lindberg & The Other Side release video for new single Secret Motive Man

Swedish prog rockers Jonas Lindberg & The Other Side will release new album Miles From Nowhere in February

Jonas Lindberg
(Image credit: Press)

Swedish prog rockers Jonas Lindberg & The Other Side have released a video for new single Secret Motive Man, which you can watch in full below. The track is the third single to be taken from Lindberg's upcoming album Miles From Nowhere which will be released through InsideOut Music on February 18.

"A song written by myself and Jonas Sundqvist about a man who's intentions aren't entirely clear," Lindberg states. "This track contains lots of odd time signatures and folky melodies along with some great drumming from Jonathan Lundberg.”

Miles From Nowehere is the follow-up to 2016's Pathfinder and features Roine Stolt (of Flower Kings and Transatlantic fame) on lead guitar on the album's title track,  sprawling 25-minute full on prog rock workout.

Jonas Lindberg & The Other Side have previously released a video for The Other Side and Why I'm Here.

Miles From Nowhere will be available as a limited CD digipak, gatefold black 2LP+CD+LP-booklet, and a digital album.

Pre-order Miles From Nowhere.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.