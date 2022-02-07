Jonas Lindberg & The Other Side release video for new single Secret Motive Man

Swedish prog rockers Jonas Lindberg & The Other Side have released a video for new single Secret Motive Man, which you can watch in full below. The track is the third single to be taken from Lindberg's upcoming album Miles From Nowhere which will be released through InsideOut Music on February 18.

"A song written by myself and Jonas Sundqvist about a man who's intentions aren't entirely clear," Lindberg states. "This track contains lots of odd time signatures and folky melodies along with some great drumming from Jonathan Lundberg.”

Miles From Nowehere is the follow-up to 2016's Pathfinder and features Roine Stolt (of Flower Kings and Transatlantic fame) on lead guitar on the album's title track, sprawling 25-minute full on prog rock workout.

Jonas Lindberg & The Other Side have previously released a video for The Other Side and Why I'm Here.

Miles From Nowhere will be available as a limited CD digipak, gatefold black 2LP+CD+LP-booklet, and a digital album.

Pre-order Miles From Nowhere.