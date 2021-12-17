Jonas Lindberg & The Other Side release video for epic 11-minute Oceans Of Time

Swedish prog rockers Jonas Lindberg & The Other Side have released a video for the epic 11-minute plus Oceans Of Time, which you can watch in all its glory below. The track is taken from Lindberg's upcoming album Miles From Nowhere which will be released through InsideOut Music on February 18.

The album is the follow-up to 2016's Pathfinder and features seven songs which spans the full range of the progressive rock landscape – from the soaring Summer Queen (led by Jenny Storm), via folksy instrumental Astral Journey to the closing title track; a sprawling 25-minute epic which features Roine Stolt (of Flower Kings and Transatlantic fame) on lead guitar.

"The new single Oceans Of Time is one of my favourite tracks on the new album," says Lindburgh. "It was one of the easiest songs to write and record, and is also really fun to play. It's also one of the songs where I am singing lead vocals, which is both fun and also a little bit scary since I don't really consider myself a lead singer. It's actually Simon (the guest drummer) who spurred me on to sing a couple of tracks. The lyrics are about the stormy ending of a relationship, which also is a recurring theme throughout the new album."

Oceans Of Time features Lindberg on lead vocals, bass, keyboards, guitars & mandolin, Jenny Storm on lead vocals, Simon Wilhelmsson on drums, Calle Stålenbring on lead guitars and Nicklas Thelin on guitar.

