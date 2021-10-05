Jonas Lindberg releases new video for the epic Oceans Of Time

Multi-instrumentalist and composer Jonas Lindberg has released a video for his brand new single, the epic 11-minute plus Oceans Of Time, which you can watch in all its glory below.

The track is taken from Lindberg's upcoming album Miles From Nowhere which is released through Lindberg Music on November 26. The album is the follow-up to 2016's Pathfinder and features seven songs which spans the full range of the progressive rock landscape – from the soaring Summer Queen (led by Jenny Storm), via folksy instrumental Astral Journey to the closing title track; a sprawling 25-minute epic which features Roine Stolt (of Flower Kings and Transatlantic fame) on lead guitar.

"The new single Oceans Of Time is one of my favourite tracks on the new album," says Lindburgh. "It was one of the easiest songs to write and record, and is also really fun to play. It's also one of the songs where I am singing lead vocals, which is both fun and also a little bit scary since I don't really consider myself a lead singer. It's actually Simon (the guest drummer) who spurred me on to sing a couple of tracks. The lyrics are about the stormy ending of a relationship, which also is a recurring theme throughout the new album."

Oceans Of Time features Lindberg on lead vocals, bass, keyboards, guitars & mandolin, Jenny Storm on lead vocals, Simon Wilhelmsson on drums, Calle Stålenbring on lead guitars and Nicklas Thelin on guitar.

Pre-orders for Miles From Nowhere begin on October 15.

(Image credit: Lindberg Music)

Jonas Lindberg: Miles From Nowhere

1. Secret Motive Man

2. Little Man

3. Summer Queen

4. Oceans Of Time

5. Astral Journey

6. Why I’m Here

7. Miles From Nowhere

PT I - Overture

PT II - Don’t Walk Away

PT III - I Don’t Know Where You Are

PT IV - Memories

PT V - Miles From Nowhere