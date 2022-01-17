Jonas Lindberg & The Other Side release video for Why I'm Here

Swedish prog rockers Jonas Lindberg & The Other Side have released a video for the breezy Why I'm Here, which you can watch in full below. The track is taken from Lindberg's upcoming album Miles From Nowhere which will be released through InsideOut Music on February 18.

"This is one of the shorter but catchier songs I've written for this project and another one where I sing lead vocals myself," explains Lindberg. "A really cool thing about this song is that my brother Joel is guesting on lead guitar. It's a such blast to have him playing with the band on this album!"

Miles From Nowehere is the follow-up to 2016's Pathfinder and features seven songs which spans the full range of the progressive rock landscape – from the soaring Summer Queen (led by Jenny Storm), via folksy instrumental Astral Journey to the closing title track; a sprawling 25-minute epic which features Roine Stolt (of Flower Kings and Transatlantic fame) on lead guitar.

Jonas Lindberg & The Other Side have previously released a video for The Other Side and Miles From Nowhere.

Pre-order Miles From Nowhere.