John Mitchell announces London show

John Mitchell has announced that he will play a London show at the Camden Club, NW1 on April 6.

The show sees Mitchell binging his 'An Evening With John Mitchell - Songs And Stories Live And Acoustic' show, which he toured around Europe at the end of last year, to the capital. He will be joined by Indigo Down's Jez Fielder on second guitar and backing vocals, performing acoustic versions of songs from his multiple bands and projects (Arena, It Bites, Lonely Robot, Kino, Frost*…) as well as a selection of his favourite covers, sharing personal anecdotes and stories throughout the evening.

Mitchell was recently announced as the new guitarist in former King Crimson violinist David Cross's new band. "John is a powerful singer and stunning guitarist and it was a real pleasure to rehearse for the first time today," Cross said.

Mitchell has also said that he will be wporking on a new studio album this year. Writing on his Facebook page on New Years Day, the singer and guitarist state: "The thing I am most looking forward to next year is getting the guitar out again, putting pen to paper and pressing RECORD! I WILL do a new album in 2024 come what may and in whatever capacity that might be!"

Tickets for the London show are priced at £20 plus booking fee.

Get tickets.