John Mitchell announces An Evening With European dates

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

John Mitchell's plays 'An Evening With - Songs And Stories Live And Acoustic 2023' live dates in November and December

John Mitchell
(Image credit: Press)

John Mitchell has announced a short run of European live dates in November and December.

Billed as 'An Evening With John Mitchell - Songs And Stories Live And Acoustic 2023', the concerts will see Michell, who is currently on tour in Canada with Arena, joined by Indigo Down's  Jez Fielder on second guitar and backing vocals, performing acoustic versions of songs from his multiple bands and projects (It Bites, Lonely RobotKinoFrost*…) as well as a selection of his favourite covers, sharing personal anecdotes and stories throughout the evening.

An Evening With John Mitchell tour dates:
Nov 21: FRA Lyon La Peniche Loupika
Nov 23: FRA Tours Le Temple
Dec 21: NED Uden De Pul
Dec 23: GER Oberhausen Zentrum Altenberg

Get tickets.

John Mitchell

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.