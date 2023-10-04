John Mitchell announces An Evening With European dates

John Mitchell has announced a short run of European live dates in November and December.
Billed as 'An Evening With John Mitchell - Songs And Stories Live And Acoustic 2023', the concerts will see Michell, who is currently on tour in Canada with Arena, joined by Indigo Down's Jez Fielder on second guitar and backing vocals, performing acoustic versions of songs from his multiple bands and projects (It Bites, Lonely Robot, Kino, Frost*…) as well as a selection of his favourite covers, sharing personal anecdotes and stories throughout the evening.
An Evening With John Mitchell tour dates:
Nov 21: FRA Lyon La Peniche Loupika
Nov 23: FRA Tours Le Temple
Dec 21: NED Uden De Pul
Dec 23: GER Oberhausen Zentrum Altenberg