John Mitchell announced as new David Cross Band guitarist

John Mitchell has been announced as the new guitarist in the David Cross Band. The former King Crimson violinist made the announcement yesterday evening that the guitarist, also a member of It Bites, Lonely Robot, Kino, Frost* and more, has replaced Jonathan Casey, the TV and film composer and member of Irish prog rockers M-Opus.

Mitchell joins Cross, along with keyboard player Sheila Maloney, bassist Mick Paul and drummer Jack

"I am very excited to announce that John Mitchell has joined the David Cross Band," Cross said. "John is a powerful singer and stunning guitarist and it was a real pleasure to rehearse for the first time today. Mick and John were immediately on the same page and when Sheila added keyboards the sound was immense. John’s melodic guitar tone and phrasing gelled easily with the violin and felt effortless."

At the same time, Mitchell has also been speaking about recording a new album himself. Writing on his Facebook page on New Years Day, the singer and guitarist state: "The thing I am most looking forward to next year is getting the guitar out again, putting pen to paper and pressing RECORD! I WILL do a new album in 2024 come what may and in whatever capacity that might be!"

Mitchell's first dates with his new band mates look likely to be a run iof live performances in Poland in February.