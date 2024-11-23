John Lodge brings his Days of Future Passed - Bringing it Home show to the UK for the very first time

Moody Blues bassist and vocalist John Lodge has announced that he will bring his Days of Future Passed - Bringing it Home show to the UK for the very first time with live dates in April, in which he will perform the Moody Blues' groundbreaking 1967 album Days Of Future Passed in its entirety.

The tour begins on April 6, at the Birmingham Town Hall, and continues through Manchester, Glasgow, London, and Bristol, ending on April 15 at G Live, Guildford in Surrey. Lodge was born in Birmingham and has lived in Surrey since 1968, hence the tour title 'Bringing it Home’. You can watch a tour promo video below.

“Ever since Covid, I’ve been wanting to perform my concert of Days Of Future Passed in the UK and I’m pleased to announce that I am ‘bringing it home’ in April," says Lodge. "As I said at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the five of us went into the studio, and what we created together in that week changed our lives forever. Whilst the Moodies no longer tour, and I miss performing with the guys, it’s lovely to relive those beautiful moments in the songs of Justin, Graeme, Mike and Ray. To the UK fans who have patiently waited for this tour, thank you for your never-ending support."

Lodge released Days Of Future Passed – My Sojourn, his new take on the album, in 2023 and has been performing the album, along with a set of Moody Blues classics.

He will be joined on the UK dates by Yes singer Jon Davison who will perform the classic Night In White Satin, and the show also features the late Moody Blues drummer Graeme Edge on video, reciting his poetry for Morning Glory and Late Lament.

Lodge recently announced he would release a new extended EP Love Conquers All in February.

Ticket pre-sale begins Nov 27, and all tickets will be on sale from Nov 29 with special VIP packages are available. You can see the dates and ticket details below.

Apr 6: Birmingham Town Hall

Apr 8: Manchester Royal Northern College of Music

Apr 9: Glasgow Pavilion Theatre,

Apr 11: London Union Chapel

Apr 14: Bristol St George’s, Bristol

Apr 15: Guildford G Live

