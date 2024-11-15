John Lodge gets in the festive mood with brand new single Love Will Conquer All

Moody Blues bassist and vocalist John Lodge will release new extended EP Love Conquers All in February

John Lodge
Moody Blues bassist and vocalist John Lodge returns to action with a Festive-themed video for his brand new single, Love Conquers All.

It's also the title track for a new extended EP which will be released on February 14, which features Yes singer (and John's son-in-law) Jon Davidson on backing vocals.

The EP, especially the emotive title track, sees Lodge reflecting on some personal health struggles, not least a stroke the musician suffered this time last year.

“We all have our challenges in life” says Lodge. "Mine happened last Christmas… but like a phoenix this song appeared and helped me work through some of those difficult days. As I look forward to Christmas this year, I know it was love that got me through, and my Christmas wish for everyone is that they are surrounded with love (and great music) this year.”

The upcoming EP also features guest contributions from Geoff Downes, Tim Maple, Dave Colquhoun, Ray Nesbit, and Lodge’s 10,000 Light Years Band, as well as his wife Kirsten and son Kristian.

The Love Conquers AlI EP will be available on CD, limited edition vinyl (In the UK 180g blue vinyl with hand-signed insert), and all streaming platforms.

John Lodge

