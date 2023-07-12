John Lodge: "Graeme Edge said to me 'Keep the Moody Blues alive!'"

Moody Blues bassist and vocalist John Lodge has announced that he will release Days Of Future Passed – My Sojourn, his new version of the band's classic 1967 album that he's recorded with his 10,000 Light Years Band and Yes singer Jon Davison as well as a special, appearance from late Moody Blues drummer Graeme Edge.

“November 2023 will be the 56th anniversary of Days Of Future Passed. It’s incredible to look back on this album that changed my life, and that still has so much impact today on so many, and I felt that it deserved celebrating, and so I began rehearsals in 2021/2022 to bring this celebration to life on stage," says Lodge. "What was important to me was to make this concert another milestone in the history of Days Of Future Passed and so I asked Graeme if he would record his poetry, Morning Glory and Late Lament, to include in my concert. Graeme gave me his blessing and said, ‘John, Keep the Moody Blues music alive’.

"We had a fantastic time putting the show together, with Alan, Duffy, Billy and Jason, and Jon Davison, giving me so much support and helping bring my vision to life. After the final rehearsals for the concert, I realised I should capture this new moment in time, although a reflection of the past, forever, by going into the studio and recording the album, Days Of Future Passed – My Sojourn.

"I am hoping that this will bring a new generation of listeners to the album, that they then may rediscover the original recording, and the beautiful vocals of Mike Pinder, Justin Hayward, Ray Thomas and myself. I dedicate this album to Graeme, Justin, Mike and Ray, to Tony Clarke, and to all the fans that are with me on this sojourn, no matter when you joined…”

Days Of Future Passed – My Sojourn will be available as a digipak CD as special fan club only release, and will be available at the upcoming shows starting July 18. The cover features a photograph of John and his wife, Kirsten, taken by his daughter-in-law, Inga Wilson, which you can see below.

(Image credit: John Lodge)

Jul 18: IL Rockford Coronado PAC

Jul 19: WI Milwaukee Pabst Theater

Jul 21: MI Detroit Royal Oak Music Theatre

Jul 23: CO Denver Paramount Theatre

Jul 25: AZ Phoenix Celebrity Theatre

Jul 27: AZ Tucson Fox Theater

Jul 28: NV Las Vegas Smith Center

Jul 29: CA Thousand Oaks Kavli Theatre

Jul 31: IL Edwardsville Widley Theatre

Aug 1: IL Edwardsville Widley Theatre