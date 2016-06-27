Roger Waters honours jazz musicians on Pink Floyd box sets

Roger Waters has been signing copies of his deluxe The Wall box sets under names such as Jimmy Smith and Johnny Dodds.

The super deluxe edition box set of the Pink Floyd concert film was announced last October and contains four 180g coloured vinyl records, a book, two CDs and three Blu-ray discs – retailing at £360 each.

Former Pink Floyd man Waters has signed 3000 packages. The aliases used seemingly pay tribute to deceased jazz musicians.

Iconic Hammond organ player Jimmy Smith performed with influential soul band The Young Rascals, while New Orleans-based saxophonist and clarinet player Johnny Dodds rose to fame in the 1920s.

Waters’ manager Mark Fenwick replied to a fan’s query regarding the autographs (via UCR): “Roger’s ‘autograph’ is genuine and what is more, that in the style of signing, it’s totally unique to the limited edition of this package.”

Meanwhile, Waters will appear at Desert Trip alongside the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Neil Young and The Who in California this October.

Sep 28: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 29: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Oct 07: Indio Empire Polo Club, CA

Oct 09: Indio Empire Polo Club, CA

Oct 16: Indio Empire Polo Club, CA

