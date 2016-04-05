John Carpenter in Distant Dream live studio clip

A still from the John Carpenter Distant Dream video

John Carpenter has released a live video for his track Distant Dream.

The song is the first single to be taken from Carpenter’s upcoming album Lost Themes II which is released on April 15 via Sacred Bones.

The clip was recorded live at The Village Recorder studio in Los Angeles, with Carpenter accompanied by his son Cody on synthesizer and his godson Daniel Davies on guitar, with John Spiker on bass, John Konesky on guitar and Scott Seiver on drums.

He previously made Distant Dream available to stream, along with Angel’s Asylum.

Carpenter has also added a handful of dates to his previously announced 2016 tour.

May 27-28: Athens Piraeus Academy, Greece

May 30: Copenhagen The Koncerthuset, Denmark

Jun 02: Barcelona Primavera, Spain

Jun 14: Seattle Paramount, WA

Jun 15: Portland Arlene Schnitzer, OR

Jun 17: Oakland Fox Theatre, CA

Jun 18: Los Angeles Orpheum, CA

Jun 19: Phoenix Mesa Center For The Arts, AZ

Jun 21: Denver Gothic Theatre, CO

Jun 23: Austin Moody Theatre, TX

Jun 24: Dallas Majestic Theater, TX

Jul 03: Asbru ATP, Iceland

Jul 06: Neuchatel International Film Festival, Switzerland

Jul 08: New York Playstation Theatre, NY

Jul 09: Philadelphia Keswick Theatre, PA

Jul 10: Pittsburgh Carnegie Of Homestead Music Hall, PA

Jul 12: Washington DC Lincoln Theatre

Jul 15: Detroit The Masonic Temple, MI

Jul 16: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL

Jul 18: Milwaukee Pabst Theatre, MI

Aug 26: Turin Today’s Festival, Italy

Aug 28: Rome Santa Cecilia Hall, Italy

Oct 28: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Oct 29: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Oct 31: London Troxy, UK