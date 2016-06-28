Mastodon album is double, says Brent Hinds

Mastodon’s seventh release is likely to be a double-length album, says guitarist Brent Hinds.
The follow-up to 2014’s Once More ‘Round The Sun will feature one record written entirely by him, plus a second created by bandmates Brann Dailor, Troy Sanders and Bill Kelliher.
Hinds tells Guitar World: “It’s shaping up to be a double album. One is an album I wrote myself and recorded with Brann and Troy during the Once More ‘Round The Sun sessions.
“My part is called Cold Dark Place – it has to do with a nasty breakup that I went through. I wrote some pretty dark, beautiful, spooky, funky, ethereal, melancholy music.”
He adds: “The other guys are writing another album, which I haven’t even heard yet, so I can’t tell you what it sounds like.”
He’s planning to add “some noodly leads here and there” to his colleagues’ work. Meanwhile, Mastodon commence a European tour next month, and Hinds is gearing up for supergroup Giraffe Tongue Orchestra’s live debut at the Reading and Leeds festivals in August.
Mastodon tour dates 2016
Jul 16: Pemberton Music Festival,
Aug 06: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QB
Aug 10: Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic
Aug 11: Oslo Oya Festival, Norway
Aug 13: Bloodstock Festival, UK
Aug 14: Belfast Limelight, UK
Aug 15: Dublin Academy, Ireland
Aug 17: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Aug 18: Pukkelpop, Belgium
Aug 19: Summer Breeze Festival, Germany
Aug 20: Hamburg Elb-Riot Festival, Germany
Aug 22: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland
Aug 23: Berlin Huxleys Neue Weit, Germany
Aug 24: Vienna Arena, Austria
Aug 27: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 28: Leeds Festival, UK
Aug 30: Athens Piraeus Academy, Greece