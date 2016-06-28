Trending

Mastodon album is double, says Brent Hinds

By Prog  

Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds says the band’s next release will consist of one album he wrote plus another created by his bandmates

Mastodon’s seventh release is likely to be a double-length album, says guitarist Brent Hinds.

The follow-up to 2014’s Once More ‘Round The Sun will feature one record written entirely by him, plus a second created by bandmates Brann Dailor, Troy Sanders and Bill Kelliher.

Hinds tells Guitar World: “It’s shaping up to be a double album. One is an album I wrote myself and recorded with Brann and Troy during the Once More ‘Round The Sun sessions.

“My part is called Cold Dark Place – it has to do with a nasty breakup that I went through. I wrote some pretty dark, beautiful, spooky, funky, ethereal, melancholy music.”

He adds: “The other guys are writing another album, which I haven’t even heard yet, so I can’t tell you what it sounds like.”

He’s planning to add “some noodly leads here and there” to his colleagues’ work. Meanwhile, Mastodon commence a European tour next month, and Hinds is gearing up for supergroup Giraffe Tongue Orchestra’s live debut at the Reading and Leeds festivals in August.

Mastodon's Troy Sanders: "Gone Is Gone is not a supergroup!"

Mastodon tour dates 2016

Jul 16: Pemberton Music Festival,
Aug 06: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QB
Aug 10: Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic
Aug 11: Oslo Oya Festival, Norway
Aug 13: Bloodstock Festival, UK
Aug 14: Belfast Limelight, UK
Aug 15: Dublin Academy, Ireland
Aug 17: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Aug 18: Pukkelpop, Belgium
Aug 19: Summer Breeze Festival, Germany
Aug 20: Hamburg Elb-Riot Festival, Germany
Aug 22: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland
Aug 23: Berlin Huxleys Neue Weit, Germany
Aug 24: Vienna Arena, Austria
Aug 27: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 28: Leeds Festival, UK
Aug 30: Athens Piraeus Academy, Greece

