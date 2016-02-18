John Carpenter streams Distant Dream

Horror icon John Carpenter has released a stream of his track Distant Dream.

It’s lifted from his album Lost Themes II, which is set for release on April 15 via Sacred Bones Records.

The track by the film director, producer and composer, who created the theme to horror classic Halloween, is described as “one of Carpenter’s creepiest works to date” and a “perfect sci-fi fever dream, built on swelling synthesiser and pulsing drum machine.”

Carpenter will hit to the road in support of Lost Themes II later this year, and will take part in the ATP Halloween event Release The Bats in the UK in October.

Lost Themes II is available for pre-order.

Lost Themes II tracklist

Distant Dream White Pulse Angel’s Asylum Hofner Dawn Windy Death Dark Blues Virtual Survivor Bela Lugosi Last Sunrise Utopian Facade Real Xeno (Bonus)

Jun 02: Barcelona Primavera, Spain

Jun 15: Portland Arlene Schnitzer, OR

Jun 17: Oakland Fox Theatre, CA

Jun 18: Los Angeles Orpheum, CA

Jun 21: Denver Gothic Theatre, CO

Jun 23: Austin Moody Theatre, TX

Jun 24: Dallas Majestic Theater, TX

Jul 02-07: Asbru ATP, Iceland

Jul 06: Neuchatel International Film Festival, Switzerland

Jul 08: New York Playstation Theatre, NY

Jul 12: Washington DC Lincoln Theatre

Jul 15: Detroit The Masonic Temple, MI

Oct 28: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Oct 29: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Oct 31: London Troxy, UK