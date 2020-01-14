Joe Satriani announces new album Shapeshifting

Joe Satriani has announced that his new album Shapeshifting will be released this spring.

A final date and further details have still to be confirmed, but Satch’s 18th studio album will coincide with his previously revealed Shapeshifting European tour, which will get under way in Mainz, Germany, on April 15.

The guitar virtuoso will be joined onstage by bassist Bryan Beller, drummer Kenny Aronoff and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte – and along with new material, they’ll also play tracks from albums including Surfing With The Alien and Flying In A Blue Dream.

Satriani is currently preparing to be inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame, with the ceremony set to take place tomorrow (January 15) alongside other 2020 inductees Steve Vai, Geoff Tate, Don Dokken, Graham Bonnet, Stephen Pearcy, Chris Poland, Prong, Stone City Attractions and Metal Church.

In other Satriani news, a deluxe edition of his classic 1987 album Surfing With The Alien has been released on digital platforms today.

Along with the original album tracks, the new edition features 10 bonus songs and new artwork.

Satch says: "Seeing my chrome guitar bursting through a multi-colour wormhole seems quite fitting. It’s as if it always belonged there.”

Joe Satriani: The Shapeshifting Tour 2020

Apr 15: Mainz Halle 45, Germany

Apr 18: Karlsruhe Tollhaus, Germany

Apr 19: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Apr 20: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Apr 21: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Apr 24: Enschede Muziekcentrum Enschede, Netherlands

Apr 25: Winterbach Salierhalle, Germany

Apr 27: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Apr 28: Odense Posten, Denmark

Apr 29: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Apr 30: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden

May 02: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

May 06: Prague Congress Centre, Czech Republic

May 07: Vienna Wiener Stadhalle, Austria

May 08: Budapest Barba Negra Track, Hungary

May 12: Florence Teatro Verdi, Italy

May 14: Napoli Teatro Augusteo, Italy

May 15: Lecce Politeama Greco, Italy

May 16: Rome Auditorium Conciliazione, Italy

May 18: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Italy

May 19: Nuremberg Löwensaal, Germany

May 20: Heerlen RABOzaal Heerlen, Netherlands

May 22: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion, UK

May 23: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

May 24: Gateshead Sage, UK

May 25: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

May 26: London Palladium, UK

May 28: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

May 30: Gerardmer Motordays Festival, France

May 31: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Jun 02: Paris L'Olympia, France

Jun 04: Nantes Cite des Congres, France

Jun 05: Saint-Malo La Nouvelle, France

Jun 06: Clermont-Ferrand La Cooperative de Mai, France

Jun 07: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France