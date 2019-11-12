Joe Satriani announces The Shapeshifting UK and European tour

Joe Satriani has revealed he’ll tour across the UK and Europe in 2020 in support of his upcoming solo album.
The Shapeshifting Tour will kick off in Mainz, Germany, on April 15 and wrap up in Lyon, France, on June 7.
The guitar virtuoso will be joined onstage by bassist Bryan Beller, drummer Kenny Aronoff and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte – and along with new material from what will be Satriani’s 17 solo album, they’ll also play tracks from albums including Surfing With The Alien and Flying In A Blue Dream.
Tickets will go on general sale this coming Friday (November 15) through Satriani’s official website and other ticket outlets.
Find a full list of dates below.
Since the release of his last studio album –2018’s What Happens Next – Satriani has played on the road with the G4 project and the Experience Hendrix Tour.
In July, Satriani also reported that the door was always open for a Chickenfoot reunion.
Joe Satriani: The Shapeshifting Tour 2020
Apr 15: Mainz Halle 45, Germany
Apr 18: Karlsruhe Tollhaus, Germany
Apr 19: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Apr 20: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Apr 21: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Apr 24: Enschede Muziekcentrum Enschede, Netherlands
Apr 25: Winterbach Salierhalle, Germany
Apr 27: Aarhus Train, Denmark
Apr 28: Odense Posten, Denmark
Apr 29: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Apr 30: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden
May 02: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
May 06: Prague Congress Centre, Czech Republic
May 07: Vienna Wiener Stadhalle, Austria
May 08: Budapest Barba Negra Track, Hungary
May 12: Florence Teatro Verdi, Italy
May 14: Napoli Teatro Augusteo, Italy
May 15: Lecce Politeama Greco, Italy
May 16: Rome Auditorium Conciliazione, Italy
May 18: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Italy
May 19: Nuremberg Löwensaal, Germany
May 20: Heerlen RABOzaal Heerlen, Netherlands
May 22: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion, UK
May 23: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
May 24: Gateshead Sage, UK
May 25: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK
May 26: London Palladium, UK
May 28: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK
May 30: Gerardmer Motordays Festival, France
May 31: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France
Jun 02: Paris L'Olympia, France
Jun 04: Nantes Cite des Congres, France
Jun 05: Saint-Malo La Nouvelle, France
Jun 06: Clermont-Ferrand La Cooperative de Mai, France
Jun 07: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France