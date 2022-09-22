Jethro Tull share video trailer for new fan history Lend Me Your Ears

A new trailer video has been released for the new book about prog legends Jethro Tull, Lend Me Your Ears: A Fan History by Richard Houghton, which has just been published. You can watch the trailer below.

Told in the first person, this new book is an oral history of Jethro Tull, mixing hundreds of fan anecdotes with memories from the band, their collaborators, other musicians and celebrity admirers garnered from over 50 years of recording and performing as well as previously unseen pictures from fans.

Lend Me Your Ears features contributions from former Tull members Jeffrey famous fans Steve Harris (Iron Maiden), Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Steve Lukather (Toto), Danny Carey (Tool), Bryan Josh (Mostly Autumn), Graham Bonnett (Rainbow), TV presenter Lloyd Grossman, Tim Bowness, Mikael Åkerfeldt, Seth Lakeman, Jakko Jakzsyk (King Crimson), Penn Jillette (Penn & Teller), Marc Almond (Soft Cell), TV snooker commentator John Virgo, novelist Mark Billingham and Prog Editor Jerry Ewing.

Lend Me Your Ears is available in three different editions:

Super Deluxe Edition (limited to 100 copies), with a signed and hand numbered limited edition certificate by Ian Anderson and including a small integral part of a flute played by Ian priced at £135.00 ($179.00).

Special Edition box priced at £85.00 – ($110.00).

Both of these editions will include the following bonus items:

* A pack of Jethro Tull playing cards

* A set of Jethro Tull drink coasters

* Set of 4 Polaroid photographs of Jethro Tull

* Jethro Tull setlist from a 1976 North American Tour

* A high quality copy of hand written lyrics by Ian Anderson

* Martin & Co guitar plectrum with Ian Anderson printed signature, as played by Ian

* Ian’s personal Tour itinerary from the 90’s with handwritten notes by Ian

* 432 page full colour hardback book

A 432 page full colour softback edition will also be available priced at £26.99 – ($36.00).

Get Lend Me Your Ears.