New Jethro Tull book to be published in September

A brand new official book about prog legends Jethro Tull is to be published in September. Lend Me Your Ears: A Fan History by Richard Houghton will be published by This Day In Music Books on September 15.

Told in the first person, this new book Lend Me Your Ears is an oral history of Jethro Tull, mixing hundreds of fan anecdotes with memories from the band, their collaborators, other musicians and celebrity admirers garnered from over 50 years of recording and performing.

The new book features contributions from former Tull members Jeffrey Hammond, Dave Pegg, Clive Bunker, Dee Palmer and Doane Perry as well as celebrity fans Penn Jillette (Penn & Teller), Marc Almond (Soft Cell), Steve Harris (Iron Maiden), Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Steve Lukather (Toto), Danny Carey (Tool), Bryan Josh (Mostly Autumn), Graham Bonnett (Rainbow), TV presenter Lloyd Grossman, Tim Bowness, Mikael Åkerfeldt, Seth Lakeman, Jakko Jakzsyk (King Crimson), TV snooker commentator John Virgo, novelist Mark Billingham and Prog Editor Jerry Ewing.

Lend Me Your Ears will feature previously unseen pictures from fans and will be available in three different editions:

Super Deluxe Edition (limited to 100 copies), with a signed and hand numbered limited edition certificate by Ian Anderson and including a small integral part of a flute played by Ian priced at £135.00 ($179.00).

Special Edition box priced at £85.00 – ($110.00).

Both of these editions will include the following bonus items:

* A pack of Jethro Tull playing cards

* A set of Jethro Tull drink coasters

* Set of 4 Polaroid photographs of Jethro Tull

* Jethro Tull setlist from a 1976 North American Tour

* A high quality copy of hand written lyrics by Ian Anderson

* Martin & Co guitar plectrum with Ian Anderson printed signature, as played by Ian

* Ian’s personal Tour itinerary from the 90’s with handwritten notes by Ian

* 432 page full colour hardback book

A 432 page full colour softback edition will also be available priced at £26.99 – ($36.00).

Pre-order Lend Me Your Ears.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine.