Jenny Hval releases video for her pulsating new track Accident

Jenny Hval has released a video for her new single Accident.

It’s the latest material taken from her upcoming studio album The Practice Of Love, which will launch this coming Friday (September 13) through Sacred Bones.

The video follows High Alice and Ashes To Ashes from the follow-up to 2016's Blood Bitch.

For the video, Hval teamed up once again with Zia Anger, with the pair issuing a statement which reads: “With the release of this video we planned on publishing a dialogue between the two of us. Something that spoke about the kind of work we are doing, and that also referenced the theme of the video – the pairing of production and reproduction.

“It’s a given that the product of some artistic work is worthless. You are therefore expected to ‘mother’ it instead of working and being compensated for it. And sometimes this is the best kind of work. Because it doesn’t feel valuable. Because not everybody will like it, or understand it. Because it won’t immediately be sucked up into the capitalist scroll.

“It has time and space to be conceived of, to sit in utero, to be birthed, to have its umbilical cord cut, and to live, to breathe.

“The same is true of our collaboration. We are both seen and heard by each other, and often validated by our responses to each other. However big – with a video – or small – with an email."

The statement adds: “Our collaboration validates each other’s right to breathe, to live, to speak. It's the closest we get to magic. This dialogue however, felt rushed. We will publish it at a later date. Until then.”

Hval has several live shows lined up over the coming months, getting under way with a performance at Oslo’s Ultima Festival on the weekend of September 20/21.

(Image credit: Sacred Bones)

Jenny Hval: The Practice Of Love

1. Lions (feat. Vivian Wang)

2. High Alice

3. Accident (feat. Laura Jean)

4. The Practice of Love (feat. Laura Jean and Vivian Wang)

5. Ashes To Ashes

6. Thumbsucker (feat. Félicia Atkinson and Laura Jean)

7. Six Red Cannas (feat. Vivian Wang, Félicia Atkinson and Laura Jean)

8. Ordinary (feat. Vivian Wang and Félicia Atkinson)

Jenny Hval: The Practice Of Love

Jenny Hval will return with her new studio album The Practice Of Love in September. Her first record since 2016's Blood Bitch features the lead singles Ashes To Ashes, High Alice and Accident.View Deal

Jenny Hval 2019 tour dates

Sep 20/21: Oslo Ultimate Oslo Contemporary Music Festival, Norway

Sep 29: London Milton Court, UK

Oct 16: Frankfurt Mousonturm, Germany

Oct 30: Paris Centre Pompidou, France

Nov 09: Utrecht Le Guess Who? Festival, Netherlands

Nov 23: Katowice Ars Cameralis Festival, Poland