Listen to new Jenny Hval single High Alice

Jenny Hval has released her new single titled High Alice.

It’s the latest material taken from the Norwegian artist’s upcoming album The Practice Of Love, which will launch on September 13 through Sacred Bones.

Hval shared the first track from the record, Ashes To Ashes, in July.

Hval says: “For a while, this song felt like my entire album. I had no idea what the rest of it would be, just a feeling like this song and the title, the two words ‘High Alice,’ would get me there.

“My guiding stars at the time were Clarice Lispector's The Hour Of The Star and Kylie Minogue's Confide In Me.

“Maybe High Alice is the narrator of this album. I don't know how I wrote it, it was automatic. But I found it really funny that I mentioned the sea three times.”

Hval continues: “High Alice goes to all the places I have taught myself to avoid, like the four big themes: Love, death, life and the ocean.”

The Practice Of Love is now available to pre-order. Find further details below.

Hval has several live shows lined up over the coming months, getting under way with a performance at Oslo’s Ultima Festival on the weekend of September 20/21.

Jenny Hval 2019 tour dates

Sep 20/21: Oslo Ultimate Oslo Contemporary Music Festival, Norway

Sep 29: London Milton Court, UK

Oct 16: Frankfurt Mousonturm, Germany

Oct 30: Paris Centre Pompidou, France

Nov 09: Utrecht Le Guess Who? Festival, Netherlands

Nov 23: Katowice Ars Cameralis Festival, Poland