Jenny Hval releases Female Vampire video

Jenny Hval has released a video for her track Female Vampire.

The song features on the Norwegian artist’s upcoming album Blood Bitch, which will launch on September 30.

Hval says of the promo: “What does eternity feel like? How do you ‘live’ when there is no death? Usually, the vampire is depicted as a lonesome, all-knowing and ancient creature combining violence, aggressive sexuality and deceitful youth.

“The pack behind the video for Female Vampire wanted to explore vampiric eternity in a different narrative: in a group of romancing friends. The vampire friends move through their hometown of Oslo, partaking in public and private rituals of moving together.

“We also wanted to combine ideas from old vampire trash movies and modern trashy iPhone videos, resulting in an enigmatic world of time-lapse like slow motion where everything is always moving, or moving on. Not there, or not there yet.”

Hval heads out on the road next month in support of the follow-up to 2015’s Apocalypse, Girl.

Jenny Hval Blood Bitch tracklist

Ritual Awakening Female Vampire In The Red Conceptual Romance Untamed Region The Great Undressing Period Piece The Plague Secret Touch Lorna

Jun 03: Duedingen Kilbi Festival, Switzerland

Jun 04: Barcelona Primavera Sound Festival, Spain

Jul 16: Chicago Pitchfork Festival, IL

Aug 05: Katowice Off Festival, Poland

Sep 01-05: Blandford End Of The Road Festival, UK

Sep 14: Oslo Ultima Festival, Norway

Sep 30: New York LPR, NY

Oct 17: Glasgow Stereo, UK

Oct 18: Manchester Soup Kitchen, UK

Oct 19: London Oslo, UK

Oct 21: Brussel AB, Belgium

Oct 22: Paris Point Ephemere, France

Oct 24: Luzern Suedpol, Switzerland

Oct 26: Berlin Kantine Am Berghain, Germany

Oct 27: Amsterdam De School, Netherlands

Oct 28: Hamburg Kampnagel, Germany

Oct 29: Copenhagen Jazzhouse, Denmark

Nov 11: Los Angeles Resident, CA

