Eluveitie ex Meri Tadic details 2nd Irij album Cultura Cura

Irij will release their second album Cultura Cura in August.

The record is released on August 15 and sees former Eluveitie violinist Meri Tadic joined by drummer Dominik Burkhalter, bassist Manu Rindlisbacher and guitarist Maze Kuenzler.

Also appearing on Cultura Cura are Anna Murphy from Eluveitie, Tommy Vetterli of Coroner, Moonsorrow’s Henri Sorvali, Joza Tadic of Then as well as Chris Neary, Manu Rindlisbacher and Ingrid Lukas.

Tadic says: “Needless to say I’m happy as one can be and hope you stay tuned for a sinful journey. Not long now.”

The artwork and tracklist for the 12-song record can be viewed below.

Irij Cultura Cura tracklist

Wild Young Men The Storm Carolija Universe Of No Remorse Saljiva Where Colours Coalesce Rusalka Cur Tri Bora Mothers Sisters Daughters & Wives The Eyes Of The Machine In Paradise

